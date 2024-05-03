'Definitely lacking': Mum welcomes childcare centre plan for city's south

A Wagga single mum is hoping a million-dollar childcare centre proposed for one of the city's southern suburbs gets the tick of approval.
A development application for a childcare centre at 63 Deakin Avenue in Lloyd has been submitted to Wagga City Council by Fitzpatrick SMSF Pty Ltd.
The $1.2 million single-level centre would create 96 spaces for children aged between six weeks and five years, if approved by the council.
While it wont be the suburb's first childcare centre, development of any kind has being welcomed by Lloyd resident Christa Parish.
"Lloyd is definitely lacking," Ms Parish said.
"There's a lot of vacant land out this way for potential developments and it would be good to see more for residents in Lloyd."
While Ms Parish has already secured childcare for her two-year-old daughter in Wagga, she agreed more childcare centres were needed across the city.
The centre, situated between two houses on a vacant block of land, would include an outdoor play area and 24 onsite parking spaces.
Up until at least 2016 the property was a farmland grazing paddock, and by 2018 it remained vacant and was sub-divided into residential lots.
The current owner purchased the property in April 2018.
The application also proposes the outdoor area would have a see-through fence around it to provide controlled safe separation from the carpark and street.
The site is located in a developing residential area and the centre has been designed as a modern functioning building which would complement the existing dwelling styles.
If approved, the centre would operate Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 6pm to "assist with the city's diverse working population such as medical staff at the hospital".
The Daily Advertiser tried to contact the applicant for comment.
