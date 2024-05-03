The Daily Advertiser
A huge near new home that's an amazing entertainer

By House of the Week
May 3 2024 - 5:00pm
This home combines luxurious living with everyday practicality. Pictures supplied
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 126 Muttama Parade, Gobbagombalin
  • $1,050,000
  • AGENCY: Macarthur Real Estate Agency
  • CONTACT: Gill Davies 0475 831 425
  • INSPECT: 10-10.30am May 4

An excellent example of opulence, this home combines the desirable traits of luxurious living and sophisticated styling with the needs of everyday practicality.

