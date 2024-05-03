A huge near new home that's an amazing entertainer

An excellent example of opulence, this home combines the desirable traits of luxurious living and sophisticated styling with the needs of everyday practicality.
"The extra living space under roof makes it a bit more unique than others on the market, and the natural and neutral finishes create the perfect canvas for any family to make it their own," selling agent Gill Davies said.
The build was completed in December 2022 so the home still feels new.
The styling begins with a bright and inviting facade and it continues inside with light a priority.
The living area at the front has soaring raked ceilings and this feeling of space is continued with 2550mm high ceilings in all other parts of the house.
Hickory heritage timber flooring is a lovely feature too, also highlighting the level of quality and craftsmanship throughout this home.
In the centre of the layout is a lovely open plan living, dining and kitchen area which Gill describes as a culinary haven. It has Artusi appliances which includes two ovens, and a skylight is above the ceramic farm kitchen sink. There is also an expansive walk-in pantry with direct access to the double garage.
We should also mention the living area has a gas fireplace.
Entertaining was also at the forefront of the designer's thoughts with a full outdoor kitchen complete with a barbecue, a range hood, a sink, and a three-door display fridge all built in.
"The vendors love the versatile outdoor living space. It is a beautiful and comfortable space to use in both warmer and cooler months."
As such, the outdoor entertaining area basks in the warmth of an open wood fire, or turn on the ceiling fan to circulate the air. And all of this is in the view of lush established gardens with a WiFi controlled auto-irrigation system.
The main bedroom has an expansive walk-through robe to an ensuite with a double timber vanity, feature timber panelling, wall-to-ceiling tiles and a roomy walk-in shower.
Other highlights of the home include a separate office and rumpus room, sensor hallway lights, ducted heating and cooling, and more.
Gobbagombalin is close to the Estella and Boorooma shopping centres, Estella Public School, The Riverina Anglican College, Charles Sturt University and multiple childcare centres.
