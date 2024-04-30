Former Riverina political candidate dodges jail after high-range DUI

A former Riverina political candidate has dodged jail time after he was caught drink-driving in Wagga last year.
Temora man Dean McCrae, 43, was sentenced in Wagga Local Court last week to a 12-month intensive corrections order and ordered to undertake community service after he returned a blood alcohol reading more than three times the legal limit.
The former chef, courier driver and pest control expert turned Liberal Democrat candidate unsuccessfully contested the 2022 federal election.
About 2.20am on Sunday December 10, 2023, police were responding to an unrelated matter on Tobruk Street in Ashmont when they approached a give way sign at the intersection of Fernleigh Road and gave way to Dean McCrae who was driving a white Volkswagen Amarok.
Despite having right of way, McCrae also came to a stop at the intersection, where he remained for about 15 seconds.
McCrae then accelerated harshly with his right-hand indicator on, despite continuing in an easterly direction along Fernleigh Road.
Police then pulled McCrae over and officers noticed he was slurring his words, had bloodshot eyes and the vehicle smelled of liquor.
A roadside breath test at the scene returned a reading of 0.197, almost four times the legal limit.
Police arrested McCrae and took him to Wagga police station, where a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.165.
McCrae told police he had consumed five schooners of full-strength beer during the night.
When he failed to appear before Wagga Local Court in February, a warrant was issued for McCrae's arrest and he was convicted in his absence.
McCrae then faced the Wagga court the following month.
At the time, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking noted it was his fourth DUI offence and McCrae's solicitor said he "doesn't shy away from his [driving] history".
Court documents revealed McCrae is now working as a car salesman.
Character references for McCrae were tendered to the court, but Magistrate Hosking was not impressed.
She said "all these wonderful references" portray the high range offence as out of character for McCrae, however she noted the contradictory fact that it was his fourth DUI.
Magistrate Hosking ordered a sentencing assessment report be carried out and adjourned the matter to April.
Appearing before Magistrate Philip Stewart in court on April 23, McCrae was convicted, fined $1500 and suspended from driving for six months, after which he was ordered to have an interlock fitted to his car for two years.
McCrae was also sentenced to a 12-month ICO, during which he must perform 150 hours of community service and remain abstinent from alcohol.
