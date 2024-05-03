Modern design meets old-world charm in this magnificent home

Effortlessly combining modern design and old-world charm, this magnificent home sets the standard for luxurious living.
From the moment you step onto the property, you'll be mesmerised by its picturesque street appeal and front garden lined with hedges and delicate, white roses.
The entrance features a verandah, and a decorative leadlight door.
At the front of the house, the spacious main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and decadent ensuite. An additional three bedrooms, all with built-in robes, are serviced by the main bathroom with a skylight.
At the heart is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. The fully renovated kitchen has a gas cooktop, dishwasher, plenty of bench space, a convenient butler's pantry, and a servery window.
Opposite the kitchen is an elevated living area with a fireplace. There's also a large rumpus room towards the back of the home, and a study with in-built cabinetry.
Enjoy the undercover, outdoor deck that overlooks the in-ground, salt chlorinated pool. It's the perfect place to enjoy with friends and family.
Other notable features include the cypress pine flooring, ornate ceilings, and a double garage. Plus, all of your heating and cooling needs are sorted.
Located in the northern part of Wagga's CBD, this home is close to all the best amenities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.