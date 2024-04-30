Five-storey 'shop-top housing' approval sparks new era for Wagga CBD

A new era in the development of Wagga's central business district has dawned after councillors approved a multi-storey $7.87 million residential development this week.
On Monday night, Wagga councillors gave the green light to construct a five-storey commercial and residential development that will create 16 new dwellings at 115 Fitzmaurice Street.
Put forward by project applicant Architects Ring & Associate Pty Ltd on behalf of owners Anne and Garry Xuereb, the development will involve the demolition of the existing single-storey commercial building in a conservation area.
The mixed-use building will include two commercial tenancies and a residential foyer on the ground floor combined with 16 car parking spaces to the rear with access via Cadell Place.
The remaining four floors will each contain four dwellings, totalling 16 dwellings with either open or enclosed balconies looking out to Fitzmaurice Street and Cadell Place.
Downstairs, the development will include two commercial tenancies each fronting Fitzmaurice Street with car parking accessible from the rear via Cadell Place.
Classified as "shop-top housing", the development will be the first of its kind for Wagga, a feat that Cr Rod Kendall said was particularly special.
"It will mark the start of a new development era for the CBD," Cr Kendall said.
As part of their approval, the council agreed to raise the maximum allowable height from 16 metres to 17.2 metres.
Councillors also approved an increase of the maximum floor space ratio from 2:1 to 2.58 to 1.
The development has drawn some concerns from the community, including around parking.
Wagga urban planner Garry Salvestro raised concerns about whether the proposed 16 additional car parking spaces would be enough to offset the new development.
"There is little detail on how this will be managed and whether the 16 spaces will adequately deal with car parking demands from the commercial and residential components of the proposal," Mr Salvestro wrote in a letter to general manager Peter Thompson.
Cr Mick Henderson agreed car parking was a "concern" but said the project would "benefit everyone in Wagga".
"We're going to overlook that car park [matter], but we have to monitor it to see it's not an issue [down the track]," Cr Henderson said.
As part of the build, the owners will demolish the existing premises, which falls within the heritage conservation area.
Mr Salvestro also demanded a "rigorous review and assessment by council's heritage advisor to be part of council's DA determination report".
Deputy mayor Amelia Parkins also expressed concern at the lack of information about demolishing a building in the conservation area.
"I'm in no way saying this building should be retained ... my concern is only that the assessment undertaken was done by a consultant and wasn't addressed by council's heritage adviser ... to me that's a gap," Cr Parkins said.
Cr Jenny McKinnon said the "important development" was a great way to provide more accommodation in the city centre.
"We need to be increasing [housing] density, and this is one good way to do that," Cr McKinnon said.
Cr McKinnon tied the development to the concept of a 15-minute city where people live and work close together.
"I support that idea because it's a great concept so far as health is concerned," she said.
Cr McKinnon said the increased population density would inject "lots of energy in the local area".
Cr Kendall reiterated the project would be the "start of a new era" and encouraged other developers to follow suit.
