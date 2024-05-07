National study hopes to jump start heart awareness in at-risk Riverina

Five Riverina local government areas have been identified as high risk as part of a nationwide study into cardiac arrests across Australia.
The Monash University study compares out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) rates with bystander CPR responses, and found Carrathool, Griffith, Narrandera, Leeton and Murrumbidgee LGAs scored high for OHCA and low for rates of bystander CPR responses.
The contrast reveals there are high rates of cardiac arrests, but fewer people able to step in and help when an emergency occurs.
Wagga resident Geoff Breese had a wake-up call regarding his own heart health after competing in an ironman event in Cairns in 2012.
"Ironman quite obviously puts a lot of strain on your heart," Mr Breese said.
"I had some goals I wanted to achieve so I did actually push it quite hard.
"I finished the event feeling really good, but I had cramps badly ... they took me into the medical tent and actually gave me a drug that helps with the cramps.
"But they put me on an ECG and it showed I had an irregular heartbeat ... so it meant a trip to the hospital in an ambulance."
Mr Breese has been around the endurance sport scene for many years and while he had a close call all those years ago, he knows not everyone is as fortunate.
"I've lost a very good friend from endurance events doing a very similar thing," he said.
"It sort of makes me a bit more aware ... this guy was particularly fit."
According to the Heart Foundation Australia, 430,000 Australians will suffer from a heart attack during their lifetime, with men twice as likely to be affected than women.
While the rate of people having a heart attack has decreased by 6 per cent since 2017, they are still responsible for one in every 25 deaths, with 150 people still admitted to hospital every day due to heart attacks in Australia.
The Monash study states 26,000 OHCAs occur annually, with senior author of the paper Professor Janet Bray from the Monash School of Public Health and Preventative Medicine saying bystander intervention is crucial to help save a life.
"Survival is doubled when CPR is given by bystanders," Professor Bray said.
"What this whole body of work shows us is that we can improve OHCA outcomes with public education and we can now target public education in areas with the greatest need across the whole of Australia."
Sue Buckman lost her 19-year-old son Stephen after he suffered a cardiac arrest during football training in 2010.
From that tragedy she spearheaded the Dfib 4 Life campaign which aims to raise awareness and supply heart defibrillators in the community.
She says that regional areas are more at risk due to the lack of defibrillators and wants to see more regional centres supplied with defibrillators across Australia.
"Slowly but surely it's happening, but it's not happening fast enough," Ms Buckman said.
"When a person has a cardiac arrest without quality CPR, for every minute that goes by... it equates to a 10 per cent less chance of survival.
"Wollundry Rotary... they were the forefront, they were the first regional Rotary club that we worked with that decided... we're going to defib Wagga.
"In England, they have the old red telephone booths ... they've converted those into defibrillator stands, so you open the door and there is a defibrillator in there.
"If we could do something similar to that here in Australia - it doesn't have to be a phone box, it could be a 24-hour petrol station - it could be a central part of the town where it's easily accessible."
Access to defibrillators and greater education about CPR is something Mr Breese hopes to see more of too, recalling an incident where he was in a running group when someone had a heart attack before a bystander stepped in to help.
"That was pretty handy at the time to not sort of hesitate and know exactly what was required at the time," Mr Breese said.
First aid courses are available throughout Wagga, including through Wests Training, Wagga Wagga Red Cross and Wagga First Aid Training.
While there is a cost involved for the first aid training, Mr Breese believes it's training that is invaluable.
"I think just having that knowledge is a good thing, it's not going to hurt," he said.
"It's one thing to actually know what to do when a situation occurs, it's another to have the confidence to actually be able to step in and do it."
