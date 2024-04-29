The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Council to fight for airport amid rising privatisation concerns

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
April 29 2024 - 9:44pm
Wagga councillors launches campaign to fight for the city's airport as privatisation concerns rise and the lease expiry date looms. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City Councillors have united behind an advocacy campaign to keep the airport amid rising concerns of privatisation as the clock ticks down on the current agreement.

