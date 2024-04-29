Wagga Council to fight for airport amid rising privatisation concerns

Wagga City Councillors have united behind an advocacy campaign to keep the airport amid rising concerns of privatisation as the clock ticks down on the current agreement.
Councillors voted unanimously to endorse a mayoral minute motion by mayor Dallas Tout at the council's fortnightly meeting on Monday to increase pressure on the federal government to secure a renewal or extension of its lease of the Wagga Airport before it runs out next year.
Council now has just 13 months left in its 30-year lease, but despite numerous efforts to find a resolution across the past two decades, they are yet to find any clarity on a way forward.
Instead of providing answers, the Department of Defence has only added to the confusion, revealing in a Senate estimates hearing in February that there are plans to place the airport under a "commercial lease agreement".
Council's motion this week will see staff write to a series of stakeholders including the former deputy prime minister Michael McCormack, a number of Wagga groups and organisations, along with Qantas and Rex to request letters of support for council to retain the lease and operation of the airport.
Mayor Dallas Tout and general manager Peter Thompson will also meet with deputy prime minister and defence minister Richard Marles and assistant defence minister Matt Thistlethwaite.
On Monday night, councillors raised serious concerns about the possibility the airport could be privatised and that this could then drive up flight prices and force carriers out of the city.
Earlier this year, department representative Celia Perkins told the Senate estimates committee that a commercial lease agreement was quite different from privatisation.
However, it seems a clear answer on airport's future has eluded the council to date and Cr Mick Henderson said there could be even more than a lease at stake if the matter is not resolved soon.
"We're now 13 months out [from the lease expiry]... if it's not sorted in that time, will we have an airport we can use?"
Cr Tim Koschel also expressed similar concerns.
"We are at risk of losing the airport," Cr Koschel said.
He said the council "really needs to protect" one of it's biggest assets from privatisation.
He also warned if it is privatised, rising costs would force more people to drive.
"That's not the answer," he said.
Cr Rod Kendall said Wagga Airport is just one of two airports in the state that have not been gifted to local government, the other being Newcastle Airport, which is owned by RAAF Base Williamtown.
Cr Jenny McKinnon said it is important the community is aware of the situation and argued the council needs to secure a really long lease "to justify the sort of investment that needs to be made."
Over the past three decades, the Wagga City Council has poured significant financial investment into the precinct - including a recent $5.3 million taxiway upgrade.
Despite this, the council heard if the airport is taken over by private enterprise, it will not receive any reimbursements for investments made in the airport.
Mayor Dallas Tout said the airport is a "social and economic lifeline for the entire region."
Cr Tout said it was "critical" to secure a new release or at least an extension.
He said it was "not appropriate" that with just 13 months to go, the decision is yet to be made.
"It should have been done years ago," Cr Tout said.
A follow up report outlining the actions taken to advocate for retaining the airport will be presented to the council at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.