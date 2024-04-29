Salvos and Vinnies in need of blankets, doonas, jumpers and sleeping bags

Vinnies sold 650 jackets last week alone, a sure sign that Wagga is bracing for the winter chill.
Demand is increasing for affordable winter gear and Wagga's op shops are asking the community to be generous, and donate.
Vinnies area manager Ari Jadi says winter is always a time where people struggle, and is seeing more people come to the store in need of winter items.
"If they [people] have spare blankets and jackets, they can donate it to the closest Vinnies to them," Mr Jadi said.
Wagga's Vinnies store distributes donations to people in need, as well as supplying to other Vinnies stores around the region.
The same is true at Wagga Salvation Army Family Store where demand for affordable blankets, jackets and other winter items is ramping up as the cooler nights take hold.
"These days, your electricity bill and your gas bill are going up and up, so people are tending to rug up rather than put the heater on," Salvation Army area officer David Hopewell said.
"If they're struggling to be able to afford to buy anything, then we can give them an emergency relief card, which they can come and spend at the Salvo store."
Mr Hopewell says the Wagga community provides valuable donations that enable the Salvos to give to those in need.
"Wagga is an incredibly generous town, they always have been," he said.
"So generous with their monetary donations, but also generous with their donations of gifts and stuff for our Salvo store."
He says coming into winter they're also looking for canned food and non-perishable items, sleeping bags and swags.
Donations to both Vinnies and the Salvos can be made directly to the stores during opening hours.
People are urged not to leave donations outside on the street, as these will be thrown away.
