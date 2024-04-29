Cop's concern at number of drug-drivers nabbed during five-day road blitz

Drug-driving and speeding remains a top concern across the Riverina Police District, with dozens of drivers caught offending on roads across a five-day police blitz.
Operation Anzac Day 2024 commenced at 12.01am on Wednesday, with double demerits in place up until 11.59pm on Sunday.
Over the duration of the operation period, Riverina Highway Patrol Traffic Inspector Darren Moulds said officers conducted tests on hundreds of drivers.
"The overall results over the Anzac Day operation were relatively pleasing," Inspector Moulds said.
"We did just over 3600 breath tests, just under 400 drug tests, probably of concern was 21 drivers returned positive drug tests.
"We also issued 240 infringement notices over the period, of which 115 of those were for exceeding the speed limit."
Drivers caught behind the wheel with drugs in their system returned positive results for cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine.
"There continue to be some irresponsible drivers who continue to break the law, whether it's over this period or other periods," Inspector Moulds said.
Across the NSW Police Force's Southern Region a total of 33,229 breath tests were conducted, 49 which returned positive results.
A further 141 drug tests came back positive and 1102 infringements were issued for speeding.
There were also 57 major crashes and one fatality.
Emergency services were called to Woodbury Road at Blighty, about 36km south-east of Deniliquin, following reports of a truck rollover about 12.10pm.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said it was disappointing to still see risky driving behaviour.
"Five lives lost [across NSW] is five lives too many. That's five people not going home to their families," Minister Catley said.
"Police will continue to target speeding, distracted driving, and alcohol and drug use to make sure everyone can get to their destinations safely."
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said police will continue to run these operations in order to keep the community safe and target dangerous and irresponsible driving behaviour.
"During what has been a busy period on our roads with school holidays and the Anzac long weekend, unfortunately police are still seeing risky driving behaviour," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Those individuals who thought they could drink and drive without being caught have learnt the hard way this weekend. This is a timely reminder to have a plan B to make sure you return home safely."
"Whilst the Anzac Day operation may have concluded, police will continue proactive tasking to keep the community safe."
Inspector Moulds has also warned drivers to be mindful of the return of school zones.
"The end of the Anzac Day operation, which concluded on Sunday, also marks the start of the return to school," he said.
"As of today [Monday], the 40-kilometre school zones apply for the morning and afternoon."
