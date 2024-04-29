Looking for the 'wow factor' for Gold Cup? Here's where to find it

Those looking to 'wow' the crowd at this year's Wagga Gold Cup - and possibly take home a Fashions on the Field win - are being offered tips from those in the know.
Wagga milliner Jinetta Rositano said a headpiece takes any outfit from beautiful to stunning - and for the next four days a pop-up milliner shop at 183 Baylis Street will be a must-visit for racegoers.
"The hat brings out details in the dress and it just finishes off the look, it gives you height and elegance and it just gives any outfit that wow factor," Ms Rositano said.
The store features the work of milliners from six businesses - four from Wagga, one from Albury and one from Melbourne. Each headpiece is handmade and custom.
"There's a lot to be a milliner, it can take weeks to finish one," Ms Rositano said.
"I will often start one project and then move on to another one and come back to the first one because you have to let them dry - it's hard and it takes weeks."
From dainty vales to wide-brim hats, millinery come in all shapes, sizes, colours and styles.
Getting to try the hat on and seeing it in person is one of the perks of a pop-up shop.
"People get to come in and try the hat on and a lot of the time they will try one on that they didn't think they would love and then fall in love with it once they see it on," Ms Rositano said.
It is moments like that Ms Rositano loves the most about the work she does.
"I love the creativity of it and seeing the smiles on people's faces when they walk out with their hat," she said.
"I love picking our the materials and colours."
Ms Rositano had been studying dress-making at TAFE when she fell into the world of millinery.
"I accidentally got into millinery and I have loved it ever since," she said.
When it comes to Fashions on the Field, Ms Rositano said milliners pay careful attention in keeping up with what's in fashion each year.
"This year it's pinks and greens, navy and earthy tones are always in," she said.
The pop-up shop will open again on Saturday for anyone wanting to take a peek post race day.
