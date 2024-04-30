Accommodation in high demand ahead of two-day Wagga Gold Cup carnival

It's one of the busiest events on the Wagga calendar and the Gold Cup Carnival is once again proving to be a sellout, at least accommodation-wise.
Aimee Walsh, the front of house manager at the Mantra Pavilion on Kincaid Street, said they've had people on wait lists for the past three months.
"We have lots of regulars that book in each year, they book in as they check out just to secure their rooms knowing the gold cup is quite busy," Ms Walsh said.
"We have people that have been coming to the Mantra for five-plus years specifically for the Gold Cup.
"They ring us about 10 times a year just to verify that their booking is still in house.
"It is very consistent, each year we're booked out."
Glenn Oakman, from Fitz Retreat Apartments, said they have filled up rooms nicely ahead of the carnival, but they aren't fully booked just yet.
"We sometimes get cancellations last minute, things like that, where availability opens up but I don't think Wagga is completely booked out this year," Mr Oakman said.
"Gold Cup is definitely one of the busiest weekends in Wagga, along with a couple of other events."
Mr Oakman said he has kept a few rooms aside for people who are coming to Wagga for reasons other than the races.
"Today [Monday], I've had three phone calls from regular people who book with us who aren't coming for the Wagga Gold Cup," he said.
"So we try and make sure that we still have accommodation available for those people."
A quick Google search reveals there are very few places to stay if you're coming to town for the carnival.
If you're hoping to book for two nights so you can catch the Town Plate on Thursday and the Gold Cup on Friday, Google shows no results for under $175.
The cheaper accommodation options are further away from the action for the two nights, meaning getting to the track again could be an issue.
This proximity issue was something Mr Oakman has acknowledged. He has helped to make a trip to the races as painless as possible, running a bus for his patrons in previous years.
"I've put on a bus and taken people to and from the races with our own bus and that's been fairly popular, because people find it a bit of a struggle with transport getting to and from the races," he said.
Ms Walsh said the Mantra's location was one advantage they have over other places come Gold Cup week, saying that everything their guests need is "within a walking distance".
"We're only just down the road from the racecourse," she said.
"The fact that we're in the heart of town, but we're not in the chaos of town also is more appealing to our customers."
