Driver dumps load after fire ignites in garbage truck, clean-up under way

A garbage truck driver has been forced the dump a load of waste after it caught fire inside the vehicle on Monday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to the corner of Parkins Road and Oura Road at Eunanoreenya, east of Wagga, about 10.20am following reports of a truck fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Riverina zone commander Stewart Alexander said one FRNSW truck and two RFS tankers responded to the scene.
"Fire and Rescue were on scene until about midday," Superintendent Alexander said.
"The rubbish was alight in the truck."
The truck driver was able to dump the rubbish and was the vehicle was not damaged.
No injuries were reported.
It has not yet been determined what it caused the load of rubbish to catch fire.
A clean-up remains under way to remove the rubbish from the road.
