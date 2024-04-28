Police call for witnesses, dashcam footage after ute crash on Wagga street

Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage after a ute left a suburban street in Wagga's southern suburbs and crashed into a pole and a tree.
Emergency services were alerted to reports of a crash on Raye Street in Tolland about 9pm on Friday, April 26.
A NSW Police spokesperson said officers from the Riverina Police District were told a Holden Rodeo had mounted a kerb before crashing into a pole and a tree.
"The driver, a 28-year-old man, and a 24-year-old male passenger sustained minor injuries and were taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition," the spokesperson said.
Investigations into the crash are under way.
Police have appealed for anyone who may witnessed the incident, or has dashcam footage of it, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
