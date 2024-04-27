Waratahs victorious over CSU; Tumut, Wagga City and Ag College claim wins

Waratahs got themselves back on the winners list courtesy of an impressive 26-point win over a strong Charles Sturt University outfit.
After going down last weekend to Wagga City, Waratahs needed to respond strongly and they did, as they ran out 38-12 victors over the Reddies.
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy conceded it was a disappointing result against the Boiled Lollies and said he was pleased his side could respond strongly with a win against CSU.
"We let ourselves down a bit last weekend in some of those effort areas," McCarthy said.
"Wagga City the quality side that they are really made us pay for it, so it was nice to get out there today.
"A week can be a long time in footy and we put some hard work in during the week on attitude, effort and defence and for a fair portion of the game today we really showed some good intent there.
"Last week against City I thought when we had the ball we looked pretty dangerous.
"It was nice today to be able to put some good tries on when we did have the footy."
The Reddies have been competitive in the majority of their games so far this season and McCarthy credited their performance and acknowledged the fact they've taken some major steps forward as a team.
"They're a good footy side," he said.
"They are very dangerous if you don't control the speed of their ruck, we had to rejig things on the run early in the game to try and take a bit of pace out of the breakdown.
"I thought when we controlled that we really took control of the game quite well, they are a really dangerous side if you give them quick ball though."
McCarthy noted the efforts of a number of Waratahs' players in the victory including a player who made his debut for the club.
"Fletcher Wright in his first game for the club, he's just moved down with work from Orange he was really good," he said.
"He did a lot of hard work defensively and with carries through the middle, so for a young guy he was really good today.
"Liam Krautz just did Liam Krautz things, he was hard and physical around the breakdown.
"I thought all the boys played quite well today, Jack Clancy in his first game of first grade for us at fullback showed his class.
"The more he's with the club now and more time he spends with us the better he'll be and the better we'll be for having him around as well."
Waratahs are 2-2 following round four and McCarthy believed the next step forward for his side was to establish some consistency in their performances.
"I suppose the challenge for us now is we've sort of gone bad game, good game, bad game, good game," he said.
"The challenge for us now going into a bye week is making sure we get the attitude and the effort right and we can go out there and take another step forward when we play Tumut in two weeks.
"I think if we drop off again it's just going to do a bit of harm to us, so we've got to be really clear on our goals and what we've got to do.
"Because it's a tough place to go and play up in Tumut, so we've got to be really switched on and make sure we can climb forward.
"It was nice to get back on the right side of the ledger today, when you've got such a new group and you lose some pretty key players at the end of the season, it takes a bit of time to get everyone on the same page.
"But I think we did enough good stuff today that we took a step forward, it's just a matter of taking another one forward over the next two weeks."
The Reddies and Waratahs played in a twilight fixture that commenced at 6pm and McCarthy said he was a fan of the concept.
"It's enjoyable and it gives the boys a bit of an opportunity to feel like the pro players do playing in the evenings," he said.
"I thought the ball handling from both sides was actually quite good considering we're not used to playing under some of those heavier dew conditions.
"There was a big crowd up there and everyone had a good time, they were treated to a pretty good game of rugby."
McCarthy also made note that his side played roughly the final 30 minutes a man down after Harry Hayes was red-carded and sent from the field for a high tackle.
Tumut also prevailed in a close encounter over Leeton 43-27 while Wagga City claimed a big 78-7 victory over Albury.
Ag College also enjoyed a big win as they kept Griffith scoreless to run out 107-0 victors.
