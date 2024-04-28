Getting road upgrade 'Dunn' was about more than just sealing a shortcut

There were no high-vis vests or hard hats to be seen when two of Wagga's federal political representatives checked out the newly-upgraded Dunns Road.
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Labor's duty senator for the region, Deborah O'Neill, were all smiles as they got a look at the multimillion-upgrade of the key thoroughfare during an event to mark its formal completion on Friday.
The road reopened in full to motorists in late March after it had been closed for several months.
The project's key components included sealing of a 3.3-kilometre section of the road, the upgrade of the Olympic Highway and Dunns Road intersection, and construction of a roundabout at junction of Holbrook Road and Dunns Road.
The upgrades were done to address the increased traffic demands and safety issues stemming from Dunns Road becoming a popular shortcut over time for travellers heading into the city from the south.
The work has also improved the road for those who use it as a direct route from the Olympic Highway to the southern suburbs of Wagga, the airport, and major sporting and recreational facilities.
Senator O'Neill - who was there on behalf of federal Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King - praised the work done to fix what was a notorious Wagga thoroughfare
"This upgrade is vital for all who live in and drive through the region in terms of safety and employment," she said.
"It has also directly boosted the local economy with an estimated 60 jobs created during the project."
Mr McCormack advocated for work to be done on the road and was key in securing funding for the project from the Australian government in 2019.
The Dunns Road Upgrade project was jointly funded by the federal government ($5.8 million) and Wagga City Council ( a $2.5 million)
Another $400,000 was provided by the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program to help complete the project.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the completion of the upgrade was important.
"The delivery of this final project milestone means residents and travellers in the Wagga area will now enjoy a significant improvement in their driving experience: namely in terms of safety, accessibility, and efficiency," Cr Tout said.
"Increasing the safety and efficiency of traffic along Dunn's Road has been a project of paramount importance for Wagga City Council."
