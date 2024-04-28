The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Getting road upgrade 'Dunn' was about more than just sealing a shortcut

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 28 2024 - 7:27pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout, Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, Wagga City Council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray and Senator Deborah O'Neill at the Holbrook Road and Dunns Road intersection. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout, Member for Riverina Michael McCormack, Wagga City Council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray and Senator Deborah O'Neill at the Holbrook Road and Dunns Road intersection. Picture by Les Smith

There were no high-vis vests or hard hats to be seen when two of Wagga's federal political representatives checked out the newly-upgraded Dunns Road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.