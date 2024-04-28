Riverina Water bills to rise but charges 'still among state's lowest'

Residential water bills across the Riverina will rise by a few cents a day if a draft budget proposal is approved.
Riverina Water's 2024/2025 draft operational plan proposes an increase of $15 a year on average for residents, an increase board members say they fought to make fair.
The plan, which is currently on public exhibition, includes the small increase to fees and charges, along with a proposed capital works program worth $66.7 million over the next four years.
Riverina Water's supply area covers about 15,400 square kilometres and a population of more than 77,000 people.
It has more than 33,000 connections and supplies the local government areas of Wagga and Lockhart, and parts of the Greater Hume and Federation councils.
Riverina Water chairperson, and Wagga councillor, Tim Koschel said the proposed charges were formulated with affordability in mind.
"Strong strategic planning and financial management has allowed us to keep our water charges as some of the lowest in the state," Cr Koschel said.
"Our staff continue to work innovatively and efficiently so that we can help ease the financial pressures on our customers.
"We understand that the cost of living continues to be a major concern for people across all areas, and we are proud that our proposed price changes have been kept to a minimum, and that the increase is less than last year's.
Cr Koschel said the average customer bill would only rise by 29 cents per week.
The average residential increase in 2023-24 was $34 a year.
Board member, and Wagga councillor, Jenny McKinnon said many discussions were held to ensure the proposed increase was fair.
"The board had a long discussion about this because part of Riverina Water's mission statement is to provide water at an affordable price, so we had to find a balance between affordability and sustainability, which is another aspect of Riverina Water's mission," Cr McKinnon said.
"$15 across the year is just four cents a day and ensures that Riverina Water can continue to maintain the water system and keep it optimal for the whole community. "
In 2024-25, Riverina Water will roll out $15.6 million in capital works, including investing more than $5.4 million in water mains, services, and meters and almost $4.7 million in treatment plants, pumping stations and reservoirs.
Works are also set to begin on Riverina Water's solar plant, with the plant set to reduce net emissions and save millions in electricity costs in the future.
The draft operational plan will remain on public exhibition until May 22 and can be viewed at rwcc.nsw.gov.au/haveyoursay.
