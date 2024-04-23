How to find the best hiking tents for your next outback adventure

Photo by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

The beauty of the Australian outback calls to your soul with its endless horizons and starry nights.



But before you begin, there's a piece of gear you need: a backpacking tent.



This durable shelter will be your home away from home, protecting you from the harsh sun, sudden downpours, and even curious wildlife.

However, with so many options to choose from, from spacious wall tents to minimalist ultralight tents, how do you find the right one for your outback odyssey?



Don't worry!



This guide will be your compass, helping you choose the one that offers the perfect blend of comfort, weight, and weather protection.



Read on to learn more.

Know how many will be joining

How many people will be sharing the tent?



Solo adventurers can opt for lightweight, one-person tents.



But if you're trekking with a buddy, a two-person tent offers more ample space and comfort.



Going with a group?



Three and four person backpacking tents provide enough floor area for everyone to spread out.



But remember, bigger tents also mean more weight to carry on your back.

Consider the weight of your pack

Backpacking is all about self-reliance.



You carry everything you need on your back, and every single ounce matters.



Here's why weight is crucial when choosing a backpacking tent for the outback:

Feel the burn

Every gram adds up.



A heavy tent can transform a scenic hike into a gruelling slog.



On multi-day treks, those extra pounds will wear you down faster, zapping your energy for exploring.

Freedom of movement

Consider pack weight when looking for the best ultralight tents.



This allows you to navigate rocky scrambles and steep inclines with more ease.

Less is more

An ultralight backpacking tent, often made with thin, high-tech fabrics like ripstop nylon, is designed to reduce weight without sacrificing durability.

Research is key

Don't just settle for the first tent you see.



Spend time researching the best hiking tents online, reading reviews, and comparing the weights of different models.



A few ounces saved here and there can add up to a significant weight reduction.

By opting for a lightweight backpacking tent, you're essentially choosing a more enjoyable and efficient outback adventure.



Every step will feel lighter, and you'll have more energy to soak up the wonders of the Australian wilderness.

Embrace the elements

The unforgiving Australian outback throws a wild mix of weather your way.



One minute, you're baking under a relentless sun, and the next, you're battling a sudden downpour.

Keep it dry

Look for a flysheet with a minimum waterproof rating of 3000 millimetres.



This ensures that the tent body sheds rain and keeps you dry during a storm.

Beat the heat

The outback sun is brutal.



Look for a flysheet with a UV protective coating to shield you from harmful rays, especially on extended trips.

Breathable bliss

Condensation can be a nightmare in a tent.



Choose a well-ventilated inner tent with mesh panels and vents.



This allows for airflow, preventing moisture buildup and keeping you comfortable throughout the night.

Wind warriors

Strong winds are common occurrences so pick a tent designed for wind resistance.



Look for sturdy poles, well-placed guy lines, and a strong tent body that can handle gusts without buckling.

Remember, your outback tent is your refuge.



By prioritising weather protection, ventilation, and wind resistance, you'll create a comfortable haven that lets you enjoy the adventure, no matter what Mother Nature throws your way.

Practice Setting Up Your Tent

After a long day conquering outback trails, the last thing you want is to wrestle with a complicated tent.



Here's how to transform your tent setup from a frustrated experience to a flawless process:

Pole power

Familiarise yourself with those aluminium poles.



Most tents use colour-coded sections for easy assembly-a lifesaver when fatigue sets in.

Stake it out

Lay the tent body flat, then use the footprint as a guide to position your stakes.



Remember, angled stakes at 45 degrees provide the best weather resistance.

Inner bliss

Unzip the inner tent and clip it to the designated points on the poles.



Voila! Your cosy cocoon awaits.

Mastering these easy setup steps will have you setting up camp with confidence, leaving more time to relax, gaze at the stars, and tell outback adventure stories.

Photo by Shutterstock.

Durability matters

The outback can be harsh on gear.



Choose a tent made with durable materials like high-quality, rip-resistant fabrics.



Sturdy poles and reinforced seams will withstand strong winds and occasional bumps from wildlife (think curious wallabies!).

Storage savvy

Packing space is precious on a backpacking trip.



Choose a tent that packs down to a compact size and fits comfortably in your backpack.



Look for tents with a compression sack that allows for efficient packing and easy gear storage.

Don't skimp on the extras

Think about the little things that can make a big difference.



A footprint protects the bottom of your tent body from abrasion.



A gear loft keeps your essentials organised and off the tent floor.



Consider a tent with reflective guy lines for better visibility at night.

Final thoughts

Outback nights are magical, but a leaky tent can ruin the spell.



Choose your backpacking tent wisely - consider weight, ventilation, and interior space.



Research online, visit a gear shop, and pitch a few tents.

