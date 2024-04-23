Button continues strong start to her career with Leeton Cup victory

Wangaratta trainer Chris Davis scored his first Leeton Cup on Saturday with jockey Brittany Button snatching victory on Jayzeal at the post.
Carrying 55kg, the five-year-old gelding came down the outside of the field with a big run and lunged at the post in a photo finish with the Holbrook Cup winner Dark Legacy in the $14,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap.
Jayzeal is owned by the Illowra Stud of Dr Nigel Berry, Mrs Meredith Berry and Mrs K Davis, notching up his second win in 27 starts. The gelding covered the 1600m in 1.36.34 with the last 600m in 35.29 and paid $12.
Jockey Brittany Button has only been racing riding since the Towong meeting on March 24 and the Leeton Cup was her third win.
Dark Legacy, trained by Craig Weeding, Wangaratta, led the field from the barriers with Jake Duffy in the saddle and was second by a short head. A neck away in third was the favourite Fil, trained by Scott Spackman, Wagga Wagga, and ridden by Josh Richards.
Winning trainer Chris Davis had bought a team of six horses to Leeton.
"I told Brittany to ride him cold as the track is very round out the back and find a position with a little bit of cover. She was able to jump from barrier nine and about the 1200m she was sitting on the rail out the back comfortably," Davis said.
"She did a really good job to ride him on the rail in a very economical run. We threw this horse in it because we think he is good enough. Dr Nigel Berry and the owners sent him to me, saying he would put the score on the board for us so to win the Cup is grand.
"We've had three fourths with some nice horses, so we've had a good day. I love this track; I love coming here and the mile start right outside the jockey's room.
"The straight here is just glorious as every horse has an opportunity - it's a big open straight."
Button went on to land her second winner of the meeting with Wagunda in the Class One Maiden Plate over 1600m. The six-year-old gelding was having his 24th start for Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale and was coming off a second at Holbrook on April 13.
It was half a length to second, Stipulator, trained by Ron Hockley, Seymour, and ridden by Jake Duffy, while a length away in third was Factored In, trained by Con Kelly, Swan Hill, and ridden by Jack Martin.
With the track rated a good three, the 80th anniversary Leeton meeting drew 63 acceptances for the six-race program carrying $74,000 in prizemoney.
In the Maiden Plate over 1150m, the four-year-old gelding Boyfriend, trained by Dan McCarthy, Wangaratta, stormed home in an exciting win for the connections after the horse had a year off due to injury.
"It was a damn good run by Boyfriend first up after a year off. He won it pretty easily, and coming off a big injury he isn't stretching out completely at the moment so the improvement that will come from this prep should be excellent," part-owner Nick Senkic said.
Ridden by Nick Heywood and carrying 59kg, Boyfriend ran the distance in 1.09.50, with the last 600m in 34.64. One and a half lengths away in second was Shipshewana, trained by Simon Noble, Seymour, and ridden by Samantha Noble, while one- and three-quarter lengths away in third was Flying Celebration, trained by Shane Bloomfield, Narrandera, and ridden by Jack Martin.
Former Leeton apprentice Josh Richards returned to his old track to win the Maiden Handicap over 1050m with three-year-old filly Maitimausu, trained by Michael Travers.
Jessica Booth rode Irish Consort to a dominant finish in the Class Two Handicap over 1050m to win by four and a half lengths. The four-year-old gelding was having his second win in nine starts for Wangaratta trainer Dan McCarthy and ran the distance in 59.80 to beat Zoulane, trained by Steven Noble.
Jerilderie trainer Ross Purcell scored a win with Gobbo's Mate in the Benchmark 50 Handicap over 1150m. Ridden by Kayla Nisbet and carrying 61kg, the five-year-old gelding scored by half a length to Miss Beautiful, trained by Andrew Dale, Wangaratta, and ridden by Bradley vale. One and a quarter length in third was Thrill of the Fight trained by Nathan Newton, Wangaratta, and ridden by Jason Lyon.
