Button continues strong start to her career with Leeton Cup victory

By Kim Woods
April 23 2024 - 10:32am
At the presentation of the Leeton Cup is Leeton Jockey Club treasurer, John Gavel, LJC president Grant Fitzsimon, CopRice sales and marketing support, Gail Campbell, Helen Dalton MP, Chris Davis, trainer, Brittany Button, jockey, Sussan Ley MP, Dimity Davis, and Cr Tony Reneker. Picture by Kim Woods
Wangaratta trainer Chris Davis scored his first Leeton Cup on Saturday with jockey Brittany Button snatching victory on Jayzeal at the post.

