Goannas defender in hot water after being reported for umpire abuse

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Lachie Johnson is set for a stint on the sidelines after being reported for umpire abuse in their loss to Collingullie-Wagga.
Johnson was reported for using abusive, insulting or obscene language towards or in relation to an umpire and the incident was graded as high level umpire abuse and high volume.
It is believed the remarks were made to a goal umpire following a decision made and the charge is graded at a four match ban down to three with an early plea.
Demons ruckman Sam Durnan is also potentially set for a short stint on the sidelines after being reported for striking.
Durnan struck Goannas ruckman Tom Smith during a scuffle and it was graded as intentional, high contact and low impact which brings a charge of two matches down to one with an early plea.
Goannas defender Riley Cole was also reported for striking during the fiery contest against the Demons, however he will be eligible to play this weekend against Narrandera with an early plea.
Cole was reported for striking Demons forward Sam Stening off the ball in the goal square and it was graded as intentional, body contact and low impact which brings a charge of one week down to a reprimand with an early plea.
The Goannas and Demons have until 5pm on Tuesday night to respond to the charges.
