The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bearer of bad news?: Eyes on sky as Devil's Comet returns after 71 years

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 22 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astronomer Michael Maher caught a glimpse of the Devil's Comet - a comet which only reveals itself every 71 years, from The Rock Observatory on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Astronomer Michael Maher caught a glimpse of the Devil's Comet - a comet which only reveals itself every 71 years, from The Rock Observatory on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Skygazers will be able to catch a glimpse of a unique comet that only reveals itself once every 71 years over the next few weeks - if they know the right place to look.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.