The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goannas mutually part ways with off-season recruit

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 22 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MCUE have mutually parted ways with one of their off-season recruits just a few rounds into the new season. Picture from MCUE Goannas
MCUE have mutually parted ways with one of their off-season recruits just a few rounds into the new season. Picture from MCUE Goannas

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have mutually parted ways with off-season recruit Jeremy Kirkwood.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.