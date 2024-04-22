Amy Fowler has watched her game grow each year, and would like to see more

Wagga Waratahs captain Amy Fowler started playing rugby union in a sevens format, now at 12s, she would like to see it continue to grow.
Missing her clubs first game of the year, this weekend's dominant performance over Wagga City was her first chance to see how the new 12s format works on field.
Enjoying how the game works functionally under the new format, she said their efforts at training paid off.
The reigning premiers kept their cross-town rivals chasing their tails in the 38-0 win, with Fowler saying her first run was a long time coming after a lengthy pre-season.
"It was a big win, it was good," Fowler said.
"It has been a funny start to the year, at training we've been working on a new structure because the game has changed from 10s to 12s, but everyone has been turning up to training and we've been really focusing on that new structure.
"I was confident going in, we've been working really hard, but it was really good to come away with the 38-0 win."
With an influx of new players and a new format to balance, Fowler has been impressed with the efforts off field from her team so far.
Playing since she was in high school, Fowler has watched as the women's competition has expanded from sevens to 10s now to 12s, and she hopes one day to 15s.
She has enjoyed watching the game grow, and said the additional players on the field has positive benefits for club members away from the game also.
"It's really good to see that it's getting more popular around the region," she said.
"I think eventually it will go to towards 15s.
"It's always nice to have fresh players and teach them the game, it is refreshing, it's always good to welcome them, it's how we meet more people and make more friends as well."
Hoping to see her side continue through the season with the same firepower they have started with, Fowler said her forwards were key to this week's win.
"I was really impressed with our forwards, especially Vanessa Harris and Janara-ali Powell," she said.
"They put a few big hits on which was nice to see, it boosts everyone."
Waratahs 38 d Wagga City 0
Waratahs: A Fowler 2, J Macarthur, T Hinch, V Harris, L Harris tries; M Lucas 4 conversions.
Griffith 66 d Reddies 5
Griffith: N Amiatu 2, L Siale 2, M Lonsdale, A Parker, A Lolotonga, S Seukeni, L Katoa, M Lolotonga tries; S Kelsey 7, A Lolotonga conversions. Reddies: D Seward try.
Tumut 46 d Albury Wodonga 5
Tumut: L Nabulagi 3, T Keefe-Horo, unnamed 4 tries; M Lester, L Nabulagi, unnamed conversion. Albury Wodonga: unnamed try.
