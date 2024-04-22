Wagga Cycling Club clean sweeps podium in Dean Carter Memorial in Griffith

Wagga Cycling Club rising star Titus Madeley went back-to-back in the Dean Carter Memorial hosted by Griffith Cycle Club.
Madeley claimed the honours in last year's race just weeks after having a scary training incident and he continued his dominance on Sunday to lead home a Wagga Cycling Club 1-2-3-4.
Luke Nixon and Hunter Behnke rounded out the podium while Jared Thorwesten crossed the line in fourth to cement what was a strong day for the Wagga club.
Cobram-Barooga Cycling Club's Daniel Burrows finished fifth while Peter Johnson, Aaron Seaman, Rohan Christmas, Damian Christian and Angus Argent-Smith rounded out the top ten.
Argent-Smith was the first Griffith Cycle Club rider to cross the line while fellow club member Mia Stockwell was the top-finishing woman.
The Dean Carter Memorial was the third race of the 2024 Tour de Riverina, Madeley's victory follows on from the win from Caleb Hayde and the tie between Behnke and Jarrod O'Brien.
Dean Carter Memorial
1 Titus Madeley (Wagga Cycling Club)
2 Luke Nixon (Wagga CC)
3 Hunter Behnke (Wagga CC)
4 Jared Thorwesten (Wagga CC)
5 Daniel Burrows (Cobram-Barooga Cycling Club)
6 Peter Johnson (Tolland Cycling Club)
7 Aaron Seaman (Tolland CC)
8 Rohan Christmas (Cootamundra Cycling Club)
9 Damian Christian (Albury-Wodonga Cycling Club)
10 Angus Argent-Smith (Griffith Cycle Club)
