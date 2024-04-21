'Mum's legacy': Markets more than just a place to trade

For many talented business owners attending local markets is more than just a day of trading.
On Sunday dozens of stallholders set up for the first Markets at the Gardens event at Victory Memorial Gardens hosted by Pride Australia.
Organiser Victor Dodds was pleased with how the event unfolded, with beautiful weather on his side and amazing company.
"It has been an amazing and successful day," Victor said.
"We had awesome food, drinks and stalls plus music provided by Connor Hodges."
For some stall holders attending markets is their primary way of selling their unique items.
Country Quilting and Embroidery owner Bev Purcell is among those who have refrained from turning to online trading and she wouldn't have it any other way.
"I've been running my business for 15 years - it parts prior to that - and I've been in Wagga for nine years," she said.
"I've been going to local markets for nine years and Victor had approached me and asked if I would like to come and I thought, why not?"
For Mrs Purcell it is the market atmosphere that makes the experience the most enjoyable.
"You meet new people every market," she said.
"There's a lot of regulars and a lot of new people and they're all friendly."
The second-generation sewer sells items she had made by hand, with some items made by two of her sisters.
To Mrs Purcell it isn't just a business, but a purpose.
"It's not work, it's a passion," said.
"My mother was a beautiful sewer and she had seven daughters and a son and she taught us how to sew.
"It's mum's legacy."
