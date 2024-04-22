The Daily Advertiser
Five things we learnt from the second round of the Riverina League

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated April 22 2024 - 12:26pm, first published 11:30am
Sam Stening finished with five goals in Collingullie-Wagga's 61-point win over MCUE on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Sam Stening finished with five goals in Collingullie-Wagga's 61-point win over MCUE on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Sam Stening can hurt teams badly in a very short period of time

It was a mixed bag for Stening in the opening term of Collingullie-Wagga's clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. He started off fairly shaky missing three set shots in front of goal that would usually be his bread and butter, however he recovered nicely to have the Demons up by 23 points at the first break. Stening kicked three goals in a three-minute period to give his side the edge in a fairly scrappy opening term at Crossroads Oval. The two-time defending Stewart Fraser Medallist is known for his ability to kick large hauls of goals in games, but what possibly flies under the radar is his ability to turn it on and be completely unstoppable for short bursts. He finished the game with five goals and the Goannas made a concerted effort to limit his influence during the final three quarters, however Stening showed he doesn't need long at all to have a huge impact

