Five things we learnt from the second round of the Riverina League

The Swans haven't exactly started the season with a bang as they did last year, however all the signs are there that once they put it all together they will be a good football side. It's taking some time for their new recruits to gel with the rest of the team, however they have been among the best players in both of their games so far this season. The Swans were poor first up against the Goannas, however they responded nicely against Leeton-Whitton creating 31 scoring opportunities. While they only grabbed a 50-point victory, it was a nice stepping stone for the Swans to continue their climb into the season. The have the bye in round three before facing Narrandera and Turvey Park in the following weeks. After those two games we should be able to figure out whether they'll be any big danger to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and the Demons.