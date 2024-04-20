Wonderful Wagga in years gone by

Ken and Joyce McLeod have offered to be the first to contribute to the establishment of a radiotherapy unit in the city with a $1000 donation.
Former Member for Wagga Joe Schipp was presented by CSU vice-chancellor Professor Cliff Blake, with an honorary degree of doctor of the university.
Wagga's RSL sub-branch has written to Wagga City Council offering to support a proposal to issue an invitation to Queen Elizabeth II to visit Wagga as part of her planned Australian tour next year.
Dawn Bourne, Max and Enid Gillman, Betty and Bill Bartlett, Pat Moore, Olga Seaman, Marie Black and stan and Mavis Carver were among those attending a reunion of former employees of Paull's Department Store which was in Baylis Street opposite the Plaza Theatre and closed 36 years ago.
Dancesport, ballroom dancing championships were held at Kyeamba Smith Hall.
Member for Riverina Kay Hull is part of a committee looking into the feasibility of an inland Rail link between Melbourne and Darwin.
Residents of Dalkeith Avenue were presented with the Street of the Year award at the Tidy Towns awards ceremony held at the Civic Theatre.
Wagga City Council finance committee approved a plan to allocate more than $220,000 to help build a long-awaited community centre at Glenfield Park and $25,000 to expand the Senior Citizens Centre in Tarcutta Street.
As part of Heritage Week celebrations, Wagga City Council presented certificates to selected property owners, builders, and designers for their commitment to preserving Wagga's past.
More than 700 marchers took part in Wagga's Anzac Day march led by Marshall of the March, Mr John Taylor and the RSL party.
Following a three-month trial Wagga Base Hospital has decided to continue with a policy of unrestricted visiting hours.
Anne Johnston, Maria Smit, Lily Seils, Maurizio Vinante, George Crivellaro, and Mario Gregorovic became Australian Citizens during a naturalisation ceremony conducted by Wagga's mayor, Ald Morris Gissing.
The Red Steer Bistro is open on Thursdays and Fridays for businessmen's lunches including Old Kent Beer on tap for 25 cents a middy.
Mr and Mrs JV Doyle of Morgan Street celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary with a con-celebrated mass by eight senior priests at St Michael's Cathedral followed by a buffet luncheon at the home of their son Bernard Doyle of Tarcutta Street.
At this week's RAAF Base Forest Hill graduation ceremony, four RAAF trainees from Papua New Guinea became the first of their countrymen to graduate from an Australian air base.
Wagga men's hockey competition started with 16 teams competing in three grades.
Wagga Amateur Basketball Association will conduct a winter competition in the supper room of Kyeamba Smith Hall.
Mr and Mrs Norman Grinton celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary in the Pacific Lounge committee room at the Wagga RSL Club.
The Lord Mayor of Sydney, Ald Nick Shehadie was tendered a Civic Reception when he visited Wagga this week.
Gumleigh Boys Home are celebrating their eighteenth anniversary with a fete.
Mates are advertising a home oil heater for $199.50, kero heaters from $29.95 and electric radiators from $3.95.
Huthwaites Food Fair are selling Bushell's Instant Coffee 6 oz for 89 cents. and Arnott's Monte or Mint Slice biscuits, 8 oz for 37 cents.
