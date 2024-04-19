The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon captain looking forward to clash under lights against Bulldogs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon's Tim Coenen, Allister Clarke and Ben Hodgson ahead of their twilight clash against Turvey Park on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Coolamon's Tim Coenen, Allister Clarke and Ben Hodgson ahead of their twilight clash against Turvey Park on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

Coolamon captain Allister Clarke is looking forward to the Hoppers clash on Saturday evening which will see them face off against the Bulldogs under lights at Kindra Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.