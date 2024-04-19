Discover this Lake Albert property with the lot

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 8
Nestled on a sprawling piece of land, this feature property offers a seamless fusion of architectural brilliance and natural beauty.
Selling agent Ryan Smith said with unparalleled luxury and tranquility, this residence is one that truly has it all.
This multi-level family residence boasts five bedrooms, each offering its own unique charm and functionality.
The master suite features a spacious walk-in robe, opulent ensuite and a private balcony overlooking the surroundings.
With its thoughtfully designed layout, this home provides lots of space for relaxation and entertainment.
Step outside and enjoy the multiple alfresco areas, including inground pool which comes complete with a swim-up bar.
A tennis court awaits to elevate your game, while a deck nestled under the trees offers a serene spot to savor the beauty of nature beside the tranquil dam.
Three shedding areas, ranging in size and functionality, provide storage space.
From the mechanic pit and three-phase power to the kitchenette and bathroom facilities, one of the sheds presents an enticing opportunity for business ventures.
There is also a four-post car hoist and solar panels which further enhance the functionality of this remarkable property.
The lush garden and pool surrounds evoke a sense of serenity and sophistication, transforming the outdoor spaces into a veritable oasis.
With zoning classified as R5 Large Lot Residential, this home offers a sound investment opportunity for the discerning buyer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.