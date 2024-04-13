The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, April 13

Northern Jets 16.4 (100) d Marrar 13.15 (93)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 17.8 (110) d Temora 4.13 (37)
North Wagga 11.10 (76) d Coleambally 9.11 (65)
East Wagga-Kooringal 23.17 (155) d Barellan 5.1 (31)
Turvey Park 11.11 (77) d Wagga Tigers 9.5 (59)
Narrandera 10.10 (70) d Leeton-Whitton 4.9 (33)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 11.13 (79) d Griffith 6.11 (47)
Kangaroos 34 d Tumut 6
Waratahs 55 d Albury 0
CSU 30 drew with Leeton 30
Ag College 26 d Tumut 23
Wagga City 67 d Griffith 24
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 16.21 (117) d Culcairn 5.7 (37)
CDHBU 19.16 (130) d Brock-Burrum 4.8 (32)
Jindera 12.6 (78) d Holbrook 10.12 (72)
Osborne 19.11 (125) d Howlong 8.12 (60)
Lockhart 17.16 (118) d Billabong Crows 5.8 (38)
Murray Magpies 6.12 (48) d Henty 6.10 (46)
