Live coverage: April 13-14 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Reigning Riverina League premiers Turvey Park start their premiership defence at home against Wagga Tigers while Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera will do battle at Leeton Showgrounds.
The Bulldogs will have three players making their first grade debut at Maher Oval, including young defender Archie Jenkins.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will also make the trip to Griffith on Saturday in what should be an entertaining round one battle between two sides who should be in finals contention at the end of the season.
The opening round of the Riverina League is capped off with a local derby showdown between Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon.
The two sides have gone through very different off-season periods, but none of that will matter when the ball is bounced at 2.10pm on Sunday.
In the Farrer League, Northern Jets will be looking to bounce back at home against Marrar who will be boosted by the inclusion of Kieran Emery.
Temora plays host to The Rock-Yerong Creek while North Wagga will open their season with a trip to Coleambally to face the Blues.
Luke Gerhard will also have his first match in charge of the Hawks as East Wagga-Kooringal makes the trip to Barellan.
The Group Nine season kicks off on Saturday with a grand final rematch between Kangaroos and Tumut at Equex while Albury and Gundagai will also do battle on the border at 5pm.
Young plays host to Southcity on Sunday while Junee and Temora will also go head-to-head on Sunday at Laurie Daley Oval.
In SIRU action, CSU plays host to Leeton while Ag College will make the trip to Tumut to take on the Bulls.
Waratahs take on Albury at Conolly while Griffith will play host to Wagga City.
Follow all the action.
