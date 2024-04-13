Laughter really is the best medicine

They say laughter is the best medicine. A day without laughter is a day wasted. Every second profile on a dating app calls for a good sense of humour (GSOH) as a must in a potential partner.
This is not breaking news. Everyone loves a laugh, and Australia is home to one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world.
I've not long returned from a whirlwind trip to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival - one of the world's biggest, alongside Edinburgh Fringe and Montreal's Just For Laughs - where a gaggle of Wagga and Riverina comedians put themselves to the test.
Tucked into a room at Ballers Clubhouse usually hired out for karaoke hens parties, five faces Wagga comedy fans would recognise did themselves, the city and their fellow regional comedians proud.
Dane Simpson hosted Beat Around the Bush, where Josh Liston, Aidan Mungai, Sam Lloyd, Suma Iyer, Dave Cunneen, over a six-night run that produced many a magical moment.
With a poster of Audrey Hepburn (and, bizarrely, Rolf Harris later in the week) to their left, a freestanding bath tub complete with showerhead to their right, a backdrop of records from the karaoke stand that was the stage and an audience in front of them, the Riverina guys did the region proud.
Cunneen's delivery is increasingly as smooth as the anti-wrinkle cream he jokes about applying.
The image of Lloyd donning speed dealer sunnies for an incredible bit about bogan weddings is burned into my retinas.
Liston weaving moments of his time in the city into his prepared set built instant rapport with the very Melbourne crowd and meant there was little repetition over the two shows I took in.
Mungai was an absolute joy to watch and peppered with gasp-laugh gags, including one or two that elicited a "sorry, Mum".
It was easy to see how Iyer is a RAW national finalist, with her engagingly nuanced, finely-tuned take on life as the child of migrants while simultaneously declaring her unbridled love for potato bake and the power of French onion soup mix.
Simpson is now in the middle of a two-week run of The King and I - a show with his dad, Bow, who he embarked on The Amazing Race Australia with last year.
But there was more fun to be had - I managed to pack 25 comedians into my weekend - and few people can afford to take a whole month off for it.
You can find my tips on how to make the most of Melbourne Comedy Festival in 48 hours here.
Daisy Huntly - Deputy Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.