'I can't believe it at all': Bulldogs defender to make first grade debut

Seventeen-year-old defender Archie Jenkins is still coming to terms with the fact he will make his first grade debut on Saturday for Turvey Park against Wagga Tigers.
The Bulldogs junior has been one of the standouts over the pre-season and he has been justly rewarded for his efforts with a spot in the senior side.
Jenkins was looking forward to making the step up to first grade and was still coming to terms with the news when speaking to The Daily Advertiser on Friday.
"Yeah it's unreal," Jenkins said.
"I cannot believe it at all, it's just great to be able to get the opportunity to play with the boys.
"I cannot wait at all, it's great."
The young defender has played all of his football in the red, white and blue and admitted it did add some extra meaning to the occasion given he's been around the club for so long.
"It's unreal to be able to grow up with them all, come up with my mates and now get the opportunity to play first grade," he said.
"It's quite unreal actually."
Jenkins isn't the only Bulldog making his first grade debut on Saturday as fellow former juniors Will Voss and Ashton Wolter have also earned the call up.
The 17-year-old has played a fair bit of footy alongside the pair over the past few years and said it was great to be able to share the occasion with them.
"It's unreal to be able to come up with them at the same time," he said.
"It gives me a bit more confidence really and someone to talk to who is sharing the same feelings."
The Bulldogs will also have Lachy Warren, Will Ford, Xavier McDevitt and Jed Guthrie make their club debuts for the club in first grade after arriving at the kennel over the off-season.
Jenkins said that he was putting in the work over the off-season but admitted that he didn't once have a senior spot on his radar.
"It was a hard pre-season this year," he said.
"I reckon this year was one of the hardest years actually, just pushing myself trying to get fit again and get back to the level I was last year.
"I didn't really have any idea I was going to be able to get this opportunity for first grade, I was pushing myself just to be fit for 17's really and surprisingly he (Cal Dooley) picked me up.
"I'm very happy about that."
Jenkins will line up in the back pocket for the Bulldogs on Saturday and he will be surrounded by plenty of experience with both Chase Grintell and Tim Doyle playing alongside him down back.
The young defender was delighted to have some experience around him on Saturday and believed it would make his life easier against the Tigers.
"Yeah 100 per cent I'm very happy with that," he said.
"Just someone to talk to and ask questions to, I'm very happy I've got them down there with me."
Jenkins was in line to play alongside his older brother Oscar on Saturday, however he picked up an injury during the week which means he won't take to the field this weekend.
While disappointed to miss out this time, he believes they'll have another opportunity in the not too distant future.
"Yeah that would've been really good," he said.
"But unfortunately he's injured so there's nothing you can do about that, but it would've been good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.