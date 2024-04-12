'Let our refresh commence': Four Hoppers selected to make first grade debut

Coolamon will have four players make their senior debut on Sunday as a new-look Hoppers outfit travels the short distance up the road to face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in the local derby.
Jett Buttifant, Ned Holden, Lachie Moore and Oscar Perrot have all earned the nod to make their first grade debut while Tim Coenen, Flynn Cook, Ben Hodgson, Adian Ledson, Zac Lewis and Mitch King will all make their senior club debut for the Hoppers against the Lions.
Perrot is a Hoppers juniors who has progressed his way through the junior club into the senior club and he's coming off a stellar season last year in the under 17.5 competition.
He said he was looking forward to making his first grade debut and believed it had come as a bit of a surprise.
"I'm very keen," Perrot said.
"It'll be good fun, it was a little bit of a surprise but I'm ready to get into it."
The 17-year-old was pretty happy with his pre-season and believed that he went okay in their couple of trial games.
"I had a pretty strong pre-season to be honest," he said.
"The trial games weren't too bad and now we're here so it's good."
Moore is commencing his third year at the Hoppers after moving across from North Wagga and said he was excited to be making his senior debut in the local derby.
"I can't wait, I'm looking forward to it," Moore said.
"I'm really excited, I put in the work but definitely wasn't expecting it in round one."
He was expecting a close game on Sunday and believed that potentially the Lions would get a bit of a shock with what the Hoppers dish up against them.
"I think they've written us off a little bit, so it'll be interesting to see how we go against them," he said.
"It should be good to see what happens."
It's not everyday you have 10 new players make their senior club debut in the same match and Hoppers coach Gavin McMahon was looking forward to the occasion.
"It's a pretty unique situation to have 10 blokes playing their first game for the club in the one game," McMahon said.
"I guess the counter to having a few blokes leave over the off-season is that a whole heap of fellas get an opportunity.
"Let our refresh commence."
Holden, Moore and Perrot all make the step up to seniors after plying their trade in the under 17.5 competition last season while Buttifant is granted an opportunity after a couple of solid years in reserve grade.
McMahon said all four thoroughly deserve their opportunity and praised their efforts over the Summer months in the pre-season.
"I think from pre-season whether you are the bottom age in our 17's to our senior leaders we've been working hard together as one big group through the whole of the off-season," he said.
"These boys have come along and really led the way and put their hand up, through our trial games they've certainly shown they are more than capable.
"In fairness given the list we had last year most of them would've been playing games last year if it wasn't for the depth we had at the footy club.
"They are more than ready to be playing some senior footy."
The Hoppers had a fair exodus of players over the off-season with McMahon predicting that roughly 30 senior footballers exited the club at the end of last year.
Despite the losses the Hoppers will still field three strong sides on Sunday and it's an achievement McMahon is quite proud of.
"The passion and resilience of the footy club out there was really quite striking once we got there," he said.
"When you take it on and 30 odd footballers out of your 70 are moving on there are certainly a couple of times where you are worried a bit.
"But I couldn't be more proud of the way the club and the community really got together and got in behind the group that we had and supported them.
"Good things have been happening out there since about January, it's pretty cool"
While change has been the key word at the Hoppers over the off-season for the Lions it has been a completely different story as they limited their departures to the bare minimum.
While having two very different sides on paper, McMahon was confident the Hoppers would be right in the contest on Sunday.
"We are under no illusions on where we are at from a refresh point of view," he said.
"But we will put out a side there that will be playing a very strong team-first brand of footy from the first bounce until the last.
"As long as that's what we deliver we'll be well and truly in any game of footy we play in the RFL.
"I'm really confident and proud of the effort the boys have put in over the off-season, they are fit and organised and there's no reason to think we won't be in this up to our eyeballs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.