Turvey Park premiership player selected to make SANFL debut

It hasn't taken long for Luke Fellows to make an impact at North Adelaide after earning a South Australian National Football League (SANFL) debut in what will be only his second game at the Roosters.
Fellows has been named to start on-ball against Woodville-West Torrens on Saturday which will see him cross paths with former Narrandera assistant coach Luke McKay, who kicked five goals in his own league debut for the Eagles a fortnight ago.
The young midfielder made the move over to the Roosters over the off-season alongside Brad Ashcroft, Ethan Weidemann and Luke Lawrence after a terrific 2023 season that saw him claim best on ground honours in the Bulldogs premiership win over Griffith.
Fellows also managed a top-three finish in the Jim Quinn Medal and won his first senior best and fairest at the Bulldogs.
The midfielder was unlucky not to debut in the League side in round one against Central Districts, however he starred in reserve grade having 29 disposals and seven clearances.
Ashcroft (centre half forward), Lawrence (on-ball) and Weidemann (interchange) will all play for the Roosters in reserve grade against the Eagles.
