The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

McIntyre has blown off the dust and is ready to play after two years away

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 11 2024 - 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park shooter Lucy McIntyre returned to the club after two years away. Picture by Tom Dennis
Turvey Park shooter Lucy McIntyre returned to the club after two years away. Picture by Tom Dennis

There was no easing back into netball for Lucy McIntyre after two years off, with the Turvey Park shooter moving straight back into the top grade squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.