McIntyre has blown off the dust and is ready to play after two years away

There was no easing back into netball for Lucy McIntyre after two years off, with the Turvey Park shooter moving straight back into the top grade squad.
Moving to Port Macquarie for university in 2022, McIntyre spent time away from the game to focus on her studies.
Returning home for her final year of study this year, she was eager to return to her home club this season.
"I played all my senior netball at Turvey (before I moved away), and they've got such a good club culture here," McIntyre said.
"It's been very, very different to what I expected, it's a whole new group of people, whole new faces, whole new football club, but it's netball that brings me back and I know a lot of the girls here so it's been nice to come back to a few familiar faces.
"Niamh (Boyer, coach) has welcomed me back with open arms and so has the netball committee, so it's been nice to come back, be welcomed back."
Competing in the Wagga Netball Association premier league competition through summer, McIntyre said she is feeling confident alongside her teammates already.
Pleased to have had time to gel before the regular season begins, she has enjoyed working on new combinations alongside her fellow shooters.
Rotating under the ring with Charlotte Niuila, Tess Irvine, and Mischa Garrod, McIntyre feels the club is set up for a strong season.
After spending time off the court, the pre-season competition has also been a good chance to brush off any netball dust.
With so many shooting options across the squad, McIntyre believes they'll keep defenders on their toes.
"It gives the defence something to think about and when we need that change or something different, when the defence is all over us and we just need something to change the game around and put it on our terms, it's to have those connections with different players," she said.
Under Boyer's guidance, she is feeling ready for round one this Saturday.
With plenty of changes from last year's squad, McIntyre believes they'll be underestimated this Riverina League season.
"We're a very, very young team, so we're going in underdogs to pretty much all of the games, which we love, because people underestimate us a lot," McIntyre said.
"It's nice to go in and come out with a bang and surprise them.
"Niamh has been amazing, her netball IQ is insane."
Bulldogs welcome the also very young Wagga Tigers to Maher Oval for their first game of the season.
McIntyre is expecting a good game, and is hoping to get a win over some familiar faces.
"I'm very, very excited," she said.
"I have a couple relatives on the other side of it, so it's going to be fun to go up against them but there's always been a rivalry between our clubs, it's always exciting."
Saturday
Griffith v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Griffith Ex-Services Club
Leeton-Whitton v Narrandera at Leeton Showground
Turvey Park v Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval
Sunday
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Coolamon at Ganmain Sportsground
BYE: Collingullie-Wagga
