Star duo to line up for Lions in local derby clash against Coolamon

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn has confirmed that both Jack Powell and Tom Banuelos will line up for the Lions in their round one local derby clash against Coolamon.
Powell's signing back in February came as a complete shock to the competition as it was believed that the former Narrandera midfielder was on his way to South Australia for 2024.
The news of his signing followed on from the re-signing of Banuelos who starred in his limited time at the Lions during the 2023 season.
The duo are expected to be among the competition's top players this season and Martyn confirmed they would be both be running out for the Lions on Sunday.
"I received a message from Powelly this week saying how excited he was," Martyn said.
"We're rapt to have him at our footy club and I think he has the potential to be a real star of this competition if he can put it all together.
"Then Tommy B too will play his first game for us since round six last year and he had an incredible impact when he played.
"They are just two quality footballers and human beings that we bring into our footy club for this year, we're really excited about what they can do to help us."
The Lions have also received a late boost ahead of round one with midfielder Kirk Mahon making the decision to recommit to GGGM for a fourth season.
Mahon had been expected to remain in Melbourne for the upcoming season however made a late decision to return to the Lions.
The midfielder has been a star contributor during his time at the Lions and Martyn was delighted to have him back for the upcoming campaign.
"Yeah we're pumped, I think the playing group is super excited to having Kirky back," he said.
"He's one of those players that are ingrained now as a Ganmain footballer, it's going to be his fourth year playing now and we were really fortunate that at the last minute he decided to come back onboard.
"I think he feels a sense of unfinished business and he's looking forward to playing in the Ganmain guernsey again."
While the Lions have undergone very limited change during the off-season for their opponents on Saturday it's been a very different story.
The Hoppers have undergone a refresh over the Summer with over 20 senior players departing the club while Gavin McMahon was appointed senior coach following Jake Barrett's move to East Wagga-Kooringal.
They are likely to have a brand new look on Sunday and Martyn conceded he was unsure what to expect from the Hoppers.
"It's a great question," he said.
"It's a bit of the unknown with Coolamon this year, regardless though with these local derby's and the first thing I got told when I signed with Ganmain was if the only game you win for the year is Coolamon then we're happy.
"I think that's my mindset, just making sure that we go in and win this football game.
"From what I've heard they've got a bit more structure in place in terms of how they want to set up behind the football.
"We're expecting a young exciting team that's probably going to play quite quickly and then with that added structure it will be interesting to see how they defend and set up the ground.
"But we're under no illusions that this is a really important game, it's round one and it's important that we bank points and we are going to be making sure we do everything possible to win that footy game."
