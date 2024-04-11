Popular Goannas utility to play first senior game in over 700 days

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes utility Bailey Jones will make his return to the Goannas senior side on Saturday after 713 days away from the first grade scene.
It's been a horror run for the 22-year-old who has only played four games of footy in the past three seasons following back-to-back serious injuries.
Jones broke his collarbone and wrist in a reserve grade game in 2021 and he then ruptured his ACL in his first game back in round three in 2022 against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Following a strong start to the season, Jones has earned the nod to return to the senior side and he said he was excited to get stuck in on Saturday against Griffith.
"I'm looking forward to running out with the boys on Saturday," Jones said.
"It's been a long time coming and I'm keen to get stuck in with boys, it should be good."
Jones admitted it was a bit disheartening to rupture his ACL in his return game in 2022 and revealed he was unsure if he was ever going to return to the senior side.
"There was definitely doubt there," he said.
"But I was always adamant I was going to get back to playing again, it's come around quick and I'm ready to rip in."
It was a big pre-season for Jones after missing out on so much footy over the past two years and he said he was pleased with how he performed over the Summer months.
"I was definitely happy with how I was going," he said.
"I was there all pre-season and put in the work and done everything I could.
"The trial games went well, we played Mulwala, Barellan, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock and CSU so we had a fair few of the praccy games and I was pretty happy with how I went in the games."
Jones played in reserve grade for MCUE on Good Friday and he said it felt great to be back running around on a footy field.
"Yeah it was good," he said.
"We got the win across the three grades in 17s, ressies and first grade.
"It was definitely good to get the three wins and to be back playing again, it felt good and it was a good first hit-out."
Jones' return is one of the feel-good stories of the season and Goannas coach Nelson Foley said it was fantastic to have him back in the side.
"I'm so, so happy for Bailey and I know the entire group will be as well," Foley said.
"He's one of the more loved characters around the club and he's just been through an absolutely hellish run with injury.
"I'm sure he's going to be feeling a huge amount of relief, but there's just excitement on the club's end."
Foley said that Jones has put in a mountain of work over the pre-season and revealed he was unlucky not to get the nod in first grade for the Good Friday clash against Wagga Tigers.
"He's been incredible," he said.
"It's funny when I came to the club he was one of the first boys I had a few people give me a heads up on mentioning that he was an extremely talented young guy coming up.
"It's been so good to get to see that over the pre-season, he's done as much work as anyone and played some really good trials.
"To be honest he was pretty unlucky to miss out on Good Friday and to his credit he went out and was arguably best on ground in the two's that day.
"He's put together a huge pre-season and then he's just been undeniable with his form, it's a huge credit to Bailey."
