Major charge in fatal Tumbarumba Road crash withdrawn

Police have withdrawn their most serious charge against a man involved in a fatal crash east of Wagga last year.
Holbrook man Neville William McCarthy, 51, was charged last year with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving occasioning death after he was involved in a fatal collision of two trucks on Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba on May 29, 2023.
In the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, the crown prosecutor told the court the charge alleging McCarthy drove dangerously occasioning the death of the 40-year-old driver of the other truck would be withdrawn.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 10am.
On arrival, police found a Kenworth prime mover and smaller truck both well alight.
But while firefighters extinguished the blaze, the driver of one of the trucks died at the scene.
The other driver, McCarthy, was treated by paramedics before being hospitalised with minor injuries and was later charged over the incident.
Police allege McCarthy was hauling an unladen dog trailer at the time of the incident.
"We've received direction to withdraw the dangerous driving charge," the prosecutor said on Wednesday.
McCarthy did not make an appearance in court on Wednesday and is yet to enter any plea to the remaining charge of negligent driving occasioning death.
The matter was adjourned to May 8.
