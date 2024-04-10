Goannas keen to improve winning record as they prepare for trip to Griffith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley is hopeful the Goannas can improve their record to 2-0 as they take on the toughest road trip in the Riverina League on Saturday.
The Goannas notched up an impressive 26-point win over Wagga Tigers on Good Friday and will resume their season at Exies Oval against an imposing Griffith side.
The two sides couldn't be split in the same clash last season and Foley was hopeful the Goannas could continue their impressive start to the 2024 campaign.
"No doubt it'd be absolutely huge and we definitely go into every week preparing to come out with a win," Foley said.
"I think there is no doubt Griffith is the hardest road trip in the RFL, going out there and obviously they'll be a super strong side that we come up against.
"It would be awesome for our group to be sitting here next week at 2-0, we are super confident that when we get our process right then the rest takes care of itself.
"That'll definitely be our focus between now and two o'clock on Saturday."
The Goannas have a fair bit more football under their belts than their opponents on Saturday, having played a few more trial games than the Swans and also having played their first real hit out of the season against the Tigers.
Foley was hopeful the added preparation would play into their hands as they look to notch up what would be an early season scalp.
"Yeah we certainly hope so," he said.
"We deliberately took that approach and had three practice matches leading into our first game and then we've got our round one under our belt.
"We are certainly hoping that it will be a positive influence for us, I think with our young group the more that we are playing and working around each other and getting our game style nailed down the better.
"We've certainly seen improvements week by week, so I think it will hold us in good stead having the run in our legs."
The Goannas are likely to make a couple of changes to their side ahead of the clash with the Swans as recruit Jeremy Kirkwood is unavailable for selection after picking up a rib injury in the Good Friday clash.
Defender Will Seymour will also undergo a fitness test on Thursday night after spraining his ankle against the Tigers while Jack Warden's availability will depend on his representative commitments.
Foley was expecting to make a few changes, but also stressed the importance of stability and continuity for the opening games of the new season.
"We are certainly weighing up a couple," he said.
"I think early in the year with only one game under our belt we don't want to go swinging things around too much.
"We definitely want to have some stability in our side, but having said that there were a few boys that absolutely bashed the door down in the two's against Wagga (Tigers).
"So there is certainly a few guys that have put their hand right up for selection and it's probably the pressure from underneath that will force any changes."
The Goannas have had plenty of time to review their performance against the Tigers and Foley said there was a couple of key things they picked up after going over the win on Good Friday.
"We definitely did," he said.
"To be honest I felt even more positive about our performance after watching the game, but there were some things that we picked up that was probably first round fever.
"A bit of our decision making under pressure and when the game got really hot at stages we probably lapsed a little bit.
"But I felt really confident that's just growing pains and we've addressed those little things, as a whole the review was really good.
"We were really happy that we were up in all the key areas that we look at statistics wise, I came away feeling really good."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.