Riverina resident appointed to scrutinise Israel's drone strike response

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 10 2024 - 9:08am, first published April 9 2024 - 8:00pm
Former Australian Defence Force chief and Temora resident Mark Binskin has been appointed to scrutinise the Israeli response to a drone strike that killed Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom. File picture
Former Australian Defence Force chief and Temora resident Mark Binskin has been appointed to scrutinise the Israeli response to a drone strike that killed Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom. File picture

Leaders have welcomed news a Riverina resident has been appointed to scrutinise Israel's response to a drone strike that killed an Australian aid worker and several colleagues.

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

