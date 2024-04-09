Riverina resident appointed to scrutinise Israel's drone strike response

Leaders have welcomed news a Riverina resident has been appointed to scrutinise Israel's response to a drone strike that killed an Australian aid worker and several colleagues.
In early April, the Israeli Defence Force launched strikes that killed Australian aid worker Zomi Frankcom and six of her World Central Kitchen colleagues as they were delivering food in Gaza.
This week, Air Chief Marshal and Temora resident Mark Binskin was appointed to serve as special adviser to the Australian government on Israel's response to that strike.
In this role, Mr Binskin will consider issues including arrangements for the investigation of the incident, IDF policies and procedures for operational incidents and measures taken to hold those responsible to account.
He will also examine measures adopted to prevent similar events occurring and whether further investigations are warranted.
Mr Binskin served as chief of the Australian Defence Force from 2014 to 2018 and is currently chair of the Civil Aviation Authority and the Pacific Security College.
Closer to home, the Temora resident has also served as a member of the Temora Historic Flight Club and has been a governing member of the Temora Aviation Museum since 2019, where he flies the historic Canberra Bomber.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack and Temora mayor Rick Firman both expressed confidence in Mr Binskin to do the job well.
Mr McCormack worked closely with Mr Binskin during his various senior roles in government, including during his tenure as deputy prime minister.
"Mr Binskin's been in defence for many years when I was assistant minister for defence, veterans affairs minister, deputy prime minister and also when I was second in charge of the national security committee," Mr McCormack said.
He expressed "high regard" for Mr Binskin and his full confidence in his abilities for the role.
"I think he's someone who has always been very thorough and professional, as you would expect of someone who has filled some of those really important roles," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack also acknowledged the sensitivity of the situation.
"Obviously the government is conscious of the need to have full transparency around what has taken place," he said.
"It is a tragedy and there are questions that need to be asked.
"But I am sure Mr Binskin will ask those questions and I'm sure he'll conduct the investigation the way it needs to be done. I have full faith in him to do just that."
Mr McCormack said the man was also a great asset to the Riverina.
"The fact Mr Binskin has quite a close connection to Temora is a good thing not only for the Temora Aviation Museum, but also for the town and the Riverina more generally," he said.
Temora mayor Rick Firman has also known Mr Binskin for years.
"I catch up with Mr Binskin at various times, either through business or council," Cr Firman said.
Cr Firman has full faith in Mr Binskin's fitness for the role.
"We can have a debate until the cows come home about whether this [investigation] is necessary, but... you couldn't get a better, more honourable, thorough, impartial officer and gentleman than Mr Binskin," he said.
Cr Firman noted the former ADF chief is "genuine, independent, measured and considered in all he says and does".
"He certainly wouldn't have achieved what he has if he wasn't those things, so I think it's a very wise and appropriate appointment," he said.
He also remarked that Mr Binskin is a ratepayer and owns both a hanger and house at the town's aviation estate.
"He also ... attends our Anzac Day mayoral receptions and other [local] events," Cr Firman said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the deaths of the aid workers was "utterly inexcusable" and said the information provided by Israel so far was unsatisfactory.
"We would expect Mr Binskin will be able to work in a way that provides greater information to Australia," Mr Albanese said.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton however called the role a "mission impossible" and said the investigation was "about a political outcome for the Prime Minister".
