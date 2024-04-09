The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Leeton Jockey Club prepare to celebrate 80th anniversary at cup meeting

By Kim Woods
April 9 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Jockey Club will celebrate its 80th anniversary with all former trainers, owners, jockeys and committee members invited. Picture supplied
Leeton Jockey Club will celebrate its 80th anniversary with all former trainers, owners, jockeys and committee members invited. Picture supplied

Former trainers, jockeys, owners, bookmakers and racegoers involved with racing at Leeton are invited to help mark the 80th anniversary of the Leeton Jockey Club on Saturday week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.