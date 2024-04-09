'Homes will burn down': Firefighters fear for service without pay rise

Firefighters are worried the government will run a vital emergency service into the ground, resulting in "death and destruction", if it doesn't come through with a pay increase.
The Fire Brigade Employees Union (FBEU) has launched industrial action in a bid to raise the alarm over stalled negotiations for a major pay rise, with firefighters from Wagga's Turvey Park fire station joining the fight.
An agreement between Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and the previous government kept firefighters tied to a wage increase cap for 10 years under a now-expired award.
In October last year, following the election of the new government, FRNSW received a small win with a pay increase of 4.5 per cent as part of a one-year deal.
Negotiations are now under way with the Minns Labor government to establish a multi-year agreement, but FBEU country representative Tim Anderson said it was taking too long.
"With inflation soaring, the wages have fallen behind and negotiations have stalled," he said.
With no financial attraction, Mr Anderson said it was becoming harder for FRNSW to attract and retain firefighters.
FRNSW is made up of permanent firefighters and on-call firefighters.
On-call firefighters are paid for their work but usually have a primary jobs.
Mr Anderson said both were falling short of staff.
"The retain system is really struggling," he said.
"Due to the cost of living, people don't have the time anymore and are focusing on their primary jobs.
"We're also seeing less firefighters coming into full-time positions."
Mr Anderson said the consequences of that could become dire.
"If you can't make it an attractive service than the service won't be available and ultimately you will see more death and destruction," he said.
"Homes will burn down."
As part of an escalating push for a new award, the FBEU rallied outside the NSW Parliament last month in a bid to pressure the Labor government that the union says it helped elect.
Members were seeking a wage rise of 20 per cent over three years, but the union's state secretary, Leighton Drury, said what the union really wanted was an offer to be put on the table so negotiations could begin.
"They've certainly put a few things on the table in a very brief way, unfortunately that will take months to negotiate," Mr Drury said last month.
"Really, what we're after is a headline wage so we can start moving forward."
The firefighters' campaign escalated after a meeting ended with FRNSW being unable to provide a wage offer, the union said.
The FBEU has also been lobbying for an expansion of workers' compensation entitlements for cancer-diagnosed firefighters.
Mr Anderson said the wages were not suitable given the high-risk nature of the job, with firefighters three-to-five times more likely to get cancer than the general population.
Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib said FRNSW had "proposed key areas of mutual interest to underpin the bargaining process".
"It will take time to work through these issues and we need to let that process continue to ensure shared gains are achieved," Mr Dib said.
"We're committed to delivering a modern, fair and sustainable award for firefighters and for the community.
"We are on the record highlighting concerns about excessive overtime and the need to increase the number of firefighters, as well as ensuring firefighters are appropriately recognised for the work they do protecting the community."
Mr Anderson has encouraged members of the community to help fight for firefighters by contacting their local politicians.
"Tell them it's not good enough," he said.
"And when you see your local firefighters out and about in their orange [campaign] shirts, go up to them and ask them why they are wearing them."
- with AAP
