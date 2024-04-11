Academy games to descend upon Wagga Advertising Feature

With a roster of 1300 emerging talents, the Academy Games will showcase athleticism across seven exciting sports including basketball. Picture supplied.

The countdown begins as the Wagga Wagga region prepares to welcome some of the state's most promising young athletes.



The highly anticipated 2024 Your Local Club Academy Games is set to kick off across April 12 to 14.

Hosted by Southern Sports Academy (SSA), this year's event promises to ignite excitement across various venues throughout the Wagga area.



View + 3 Photos

It marks the final events of a three-year stint in Wagga, with the next host for 2025-2027 to be announced at this year's event.

Mark Calverley, CEO of SSA, is filled with excitement and enthusiasm for the 2024 games.

"Bringing together the best young athletes from across NSW, the 2024 Your Local Club Academy Games in Wagga Wagga promises not just competition, but a celebration of talent, determination, and community spirit," Mark said.

As the Southern Region proudly hosts this event for the third and final time, we invite everyone to witness the power of sport to unite and inspire. - Mark Calverley

"As the Southern Region proudly hosts this event for the third and final time, we invite everyone to witness the power of sport to unite and inspire."

This competition will bring together athletes, coaches, families, and supporters from all 11 Regional Academies of Sport (RAS) across NSW.



Among them are the Central Coast, Far West, Illawarra, Hunter, North Coast, Northern Inland, South East, South West Sydney, Southern, Western Region, and Western Sydney Academies of Sport.



Additionally, the event will also feature guest teams from Sydney who will make the trip down to compete.

With a roster of 1300 emerging talents, the games will showcase athleticism across seven exciting sports: basketball, cycling, golf, hockey, netball, triathlon, and indoor volleyball.

The 2024 Your Local Club Academy Games is proudly supported by Your Local Club, the NSW Government, Wagga Wagga City Council, Southern Cross Austereo, Active Physiotherapy, Regional Academies of Sport, and Southern Sports Academy.