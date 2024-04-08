Riders honour memory of young Wagga man as anniversary rolls around

A young Wagga man who died in his prime was honoured as a band of riders toured the region on a special anniversary at the weekend.
Riders converged on the Black Swan Hotel in North Wagga before embarking on the Bradley Nixon Memorial Dice Run around the region to mark five years since Brad died from cancer.
Brad Nixon was diagnosed with the deadly disease at the age of just 20 in 2017, and tragically succumbed to it in March 2019.
CanAssist Wagga secretary and event organiser Janine O'Callaghan said about 25 riders took part in this year's special dice run, which stopped via Collingullie and Coolamon before making a return to the Black Swan for lunch.
Ms O'Callaghan said there were considerably less riders this year compared to previous dice runs, but put that down to concerns about the weather as the region copped a good soaking.
Despite the lower than usual turnout, the ride still raised about $1500.
"We normally have about 100 riders, so to raised that much with just 25 was pretty good," she said.
Ms O'Callaghan said Brad's father and CanAssist Wagga president John Nixon paid tribute to his son.
"John gave a little speech at the end, and his main point was that while it's great we can raise money, the most important thing in the fundraisers that we do is to raise awareness," she said.
"Even though we didn't have our 100 riders, I'm sure [those] ... we did have went a long way to raising awareness for our cause."
Ms O'Callaghan said this was clear when people stopped them to ask what the ride was about in Wagga and towns beyond.
"The patrons of the Black Swan were interested when we arrived back in town, and were very supportive in buying tickets ... and thought what we were doing is great," she said.
CanAssist support can range from help with medication, treatment towards radiotherapy among other things.
To find out more, visit the CanAssist Wagga website.
