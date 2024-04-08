The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Riders honour memory of young Wagga man as anniversary rolls around

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 9 2024 - 8:49am, first published April 8 2024 - 10:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Wagga community gather to mark five years since Bradley Nixon passed away from cancer on Saturday. Picture courtesy Roger Dietrich Photography
Members of the Wagga community gather to mark five years since Bradley Nixon passed away from cancer on Saturday. Picture courtesy Roger Dietrich Photography

A young Wagga man who died in his prime was honoured as a band of riders toured the region on a special anniversary at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.