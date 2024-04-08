The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

'Perfect timing': Riverina soaking welcomed as sowing plans ramp up

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 9 2024 - 8:37am, first published April 8 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brucedale farmer Simon Moloney, pictured at his property on Monday, says the rain has provided a perfect start to the season. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Brucedale farmer Simon Moloney, pictured at his property on Monday, says the rain has provided a perfect start to the season. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The Riverina has copped its first major soaking in weeks as one farmer labelled it a "perfect" start to the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.