Humble Lions impress Hogan as she prepares for first footy grand final

Erin Hogan hadn't played football since she was at school, but when a friend asked her to come to training earlier this year, she couldn't resist.
An already talented athlete, Hogan slid into the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong side with ease, though she wasn't aware of their history when she joined the group.
"I didn't know they were reigning premiers for two years, that we were going three for three," Hogan said.
"And I think going into the team and going to training, you would have never known that they were a premiership winning team.
"They're just such an easy going group of girls that just love going out and playing football together."
Several years since she pulled on her footy boots, Hogan said she felt rusty at first but immediately remembered how much she loved it.
Playing netball through the winter, she said the summer football season slotted perfectly into her sport plans, and worked as a bonus pre-season fitness run.
"It was different, but I think after the first few training sessions and getting my hands on the ball, having a kick, it felt really natural, it made me miss it a little bit more," she said.
"I really enjoyed starting again and I think the hardest part was not knowing everyone but they're a lovely group girls and it didn't take long to work out who everyone was."
A high-level cricketer, Hogan said balancing and moving across various sports has always felt natural.
Each sport, netball, cricket, and Australia rules, brings their own challenges.
Moving between the trio over her lifetime she's seen first hand how transferable her skills can be, and how well they have filled her years.
"I've definitely always been more of sport person, I've never really been a scholastic achiever, I always loved team sports, especially cricket, and netball, and footy, I just love making everyone feel part of a team and it's a lot easier to gain success when you're together," she said.
"They're always in different times of the year and they each use similar skills for each of them.
"You can always put one down, pick one up, come back to the other one.
"It's been good to be able to just sort of put cricket down for a little while and focus on work and netball and now football has slotted in that off season really nicely where you can pick it up for the 10 weeks that it goes for and have a bit of fun."
Preparing for this week's grand final against Coolamon, Hogan is excited for what will be her first chance at a football premiership.
Ready to play in the last game of the year, she expects a challenge this Friday at Maher Oval.
Despite earning a 60-point win over the Hoppers in round three, there is no sign of cockiness from the Lions.
"Everyone's got a fire in them, we're all chasing three for three, and I know it's the same premiership game (as last year) again," Hogan said.
"We've played this team before so we want to go out there and show them what we've got, you win the first time you want to go back and execute and win the second time.
"I think we're all excited, and morale is very high."
