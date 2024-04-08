Finn's The Icon provides Weir family with two special milestones

TUMUT trainer Kerry Weir celebrated a special milestone alongside son Sam when Finn's The Icon broke through for an overdue maiden victory at Wagga on Monday.
Weir brought up his 250th training victory as son Sam enjoyed his first as an owner when Finn's The Icon ($2.70) took out the 3YO Maiden Handicap (1065m).
Finn's The Icon was purchased by son Sam as a yearling and it proved an astute buy as the son of Prized Icon backed up four minor placings with his first win at start seven.
Weir was pleased to bring up his 250-win milestone, particularly given son Sam's involvement.
"I was hoping it was going to be at Gundagai (on Sunday) because I got my first winner at Gundagai so that would have been nice," Weir said.
"But no it was good, especially with Sam owning him.
"We've never been a big stable, we've never had a lot of horses. We've just been chipping away with cheap horses."
Weir's 250 winners as a trainer backs up the 98 victories he enjoyed during his time in the saddle as a jockey.
He has a lot of time for Finn's The Icon and believes the three-year-old has a bright future.
"This horse should have won three or four by now," he said.
"The horse's that have beat him have been pretty handy horses, not slouches. There's some nice horses that have beat him.
"He's got tonnes of ability but gee he's a hard horse.
"He's a hard horse to ride, I'm the only one that can ride him at home. You name it, he does it. He does it to test you I think."
Finn's The Icon started his career by getting back and flashing home. He's also led and just been run down.
Nick Heywood took over the riding duties from Quayde Krogh, who had ridden the horse at his first six starts, on Monday.
He was forced to amend the plan on the run as Finn's The Icon showed he's still a work in the progress.
"Even today, we brought him back to the 1000 today because he's been leading and getting caught late. That's not his go, he's a get-back and run on," Weir said.
"I said to Nick, let him fall out of the barriers and be back last and Nick said no worries!
"Nick said he pinged the gates and when one came up alongside him, it made him pull more. Nick said, he will settle but he just had one come up alongside him and annoy him."
Finn's The Icon held off the fast-finishing Dolly ($3.20), with a further length and a half back to Divron ($4.20), who was on debut.
The camp are so happy with Finn's The Icon that Sam Weir made another purchase last month, picking up his half brother yearling by Sandbar.
Weir is confident there are bigger things ahead for Finn's The Icon.
"Quayde has been riding him all of the time and he kept telling me he's a city class horse, once he learns to be a racehorse," he said.
"I was a little bit worried about the wet track today because we barrier trialled him on a wet track at Albury and he got beat horribly. I nearly cried all the way home from the barrier trial. He run a mile last, I thought gee I'm a bad judge, I thought that horse could gallop. Sam was a bit deflated.
"Anyway, he should be right.
"I always thought he might be a nice 1400m horse but if he's going to keep overracing, he might not get 1400."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.