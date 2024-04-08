Hill remembered as a genuine man that was dedicated to his beloved Bulldogs

THE late Brian Hill is being remembered as a genuine, caring man with a good heart that gave countless hours to Turvey Park.
Hill passed away last Saturday week, aged 81, surrounded by his loving family.
Hill was a life member at Turvey Park Football and Netball Club, where he volunteered countless hours over many decades.
Hill was the long-time sports trainer of the Bulldogs, before going on to perform tasks such as timekeeping and other duties as one of the club's great workers.
Former Turvey Park president Terry Ness paid tribute to Hill's remarkable contribution to the club.
"He was a good fella, Brian," Ness remembered.
"He was a really genuine guy. If I saw him around town he would always stop and have a chat.
"I know now a lot of clubs have to pay their trainers don't they? Where as he was there at training all of the time, he was always willing to help you, have a chat. Brian did it for nothing for years. It's a different world now.
"Hilly would be first there and call you in to get your ankles done. Three quarters or more of the players would get their ankles done. He would doing all of them and he didn't have much help.
"He often worked away but would come back, get to training and help out. And it was usually just him. Brian was doing it all himself, he was there early and he was still there after the last game seeing who was injured.
"He was a quieter guy. He had a good heart. He was one of those people that football clubs needed in that era."
Former Turvey Park coach Blair Campbell has fond memories of Hill from when he first moved to Wagga for university.
"When I was at uni, I was still playing back at Tocumwal and a couple of us would go into Turvey and train sometimes. Brian would drive us back out to the uni," Campbell recalled.
"He would be the first one there, the last one there and then drive us home.
"He was happy to do whatever he could for you and that's for kids that weren't even playing at Turvey."
Turvey Park president Simone Harmer said the Bulldogs will wear black arm bands and hold a minute's silence at Saturday's opening home game at Maher Oval against Wagga Tigers to recognise Hill's, amongst others, passing over the off-season.
"Brian did a hell of a lot of work for our club," Harmer said.
"He was a great contributor to Turvey Park, the Hill family have been long term supporters and contributors and our thoughts are with them at this time."
Hill was also well known through his work in the stock industry.
Hill is survived by wife Laraine, whom he was married to for 62 years, and was father and father-in-law to Debbi and Michael, David and Suella, Barbara and Kelly.
Hill's funeral service will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel at 3pm on Wednesday, April 10.
