Charges laid after two men found with stab wounds following altercation

A man has been charged and will face court accused of stabbing another man during an altercation at the weekend.
Police said the incident occurred as the result of a dispute between a 19-year-old and a 33-year-old.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers attended a unit on Elizabeth Street in Narrandera about 9.30pm on Saturday, April 6, following reports two men had been injured.
Police said the pair were discovered suffering stab wounds following an altercation.
The younger man suffered wounds to his chest, back and arm and was treated by paramedics before being taken to Wagga Base Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition following surgery.
Police said the 33-year-old suffered a neck wound and was taken to Narrandera Hospital before being transferred to Wagga.
He was later discharged from hospital and taken to Wagga Police Station, where he was charged with reckless grievous bodily harm and wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
The man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Local Court on Monday, April 8.
Police inquiries are continuing and anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
