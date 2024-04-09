AFL Riverina maintain live streaming 'status quo', strip back The Record

AFL Riverina is keen to explore the live streaming of more games in the future despite sticking with the status quo for the upcoming season.
One game across AFL Riverina a weekend will again be streamed this season as part of the agreement with border-based company All In Sports.
The chosen game will be rotated between the Riverina and Farrer Leagues, with all clubs to feature in at least one live stream game throughout the season.
All senior football finals will be live streamed but behind a paywall, as per last year.
The Hume League this year have extended their live stream offerings to two senior games a weekend, while the Ovens and Murray League have all games filmed.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competitions manager Luke Olsen confirmed that AFL Riverina is looking at ways to increase the exposure of the competitions online.
"It will be the same as last year at this stage," Olsen said.
"We've been toying with trying to increase it. We're probably not quite at a decision yet.
"At this stage it will be as per last year with a view to eventually get some netball in there as well.
"We've just got to figure out what's the best model, how do we utilise it properly.
"We're happy with last year."
Olsen said one of the concerns with expanding the amount of games live streamed is quality control.
"The main problem that will happen is how far can we go to get a quality product as well," he explained.
"Having the right cameraman there, making sure we've got as many games as we can live steamed but it's not a product that someone is doing off a back of a ute and a grainy camera that you can't see properly.
"Whether we go down the line of model games recorded for coaching and education purposes and not all of them live-streamed.
"A lot of clubs don't actually care whether it's live-streamed or not, they just want it recorded."
Olsen suggested it was also worth exploring other options on the market, including the use of AI-operated recording options used across other sports like VEO.
"There are some pretty good products out there now," he said.
"At the end of the day we just want to have that balance between putting a product online for people who are not local that can look at but not take away from people on colder day in the middle of winter saying stuff if we'll just watch it on TV."
While AFL Riverina is hoping to increase the live streaming and video space, it has stripped back The Record this season.
A small number of copies of The Record featuring player numbers will still be on offer at the gate.
"We're looking at minimising some waste, to be honest," Olsen explained.
"We were sending out a lot of Records each week and they weren't being utilised and then having to do it again.
"It's minimising some workload internally but also some wastage externally."
Olsen said AFL Riverina hopes to give more attention to their website going forward.
"We're really trying to ramp up our website as well," he said.
"That will be the next step, if there are any feel good stories, blasts from the past, all that stuff we can do online on the website, removed from The Record.
"The Record will be truly for those who like to have a paper copy of the numbers of the players and they can look at The Record, a couple of bucks at the gate, if they don't want to get it, if they don't sell many on a day, they're going to be right to use them again next week.
"If they start getting low on numbers of The Record, they can let us know and we can print out some more.
"This will be for the ones who don't want to jump on the phone and find the PlayHq website, some people just like having a paper copy."
AFL Riverina have also confirmed that the Player of the Year awards, voted weekly by coaches, will again be run in 2024.
